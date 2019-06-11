Jett Black’s two-run single capped a five-run eighth inning and gave Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s the lead and the Docs held on for a 11-9 nonleague American Legion baseball win over Medford on Tuesday night at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Drake Borschowa pitched a perfect ninth and picked up the save for the Docs (3-1). Payton Hope, Roseburg’s fourth pitcher of the contest, got the decision after allowing three hits and two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Dr. Stewart’s finished with 10 hits. Jacob Luther went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Black was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Roseburg High graduate Cody Johnson and Glide grad Zach Holland made their season debuts for the Docs. Johnson, who played this spring at Treasure Valley Community College, went 1-for-1 with two runs. Holland contributed a hit in four at-bats and scored twice.
Taven Passey was 2-for-3 with two runs and Josh Baptiste went 2-for-5 with two runs for the Mustangs (3-2), who lost to Dr. Stewart’s for the second time in a week. Medford stranded 10 baserunners.
The two clubs combined for nine errors.
The Docs will host the Tyree Oil Father’s Day Summer Kickoff Tournament this weekend. Dr. Stewart’s will open against the Eugene Challengers at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Medford 200 202 300 — 9 9 5
Roseburg 002 211 05x — 11 10 4
Gaudern, Shields (5), McLennan (7), Costanti (8) and Passey; Stone, Burke (3), Zeimet (5), Hope (6), Borschowa (9) and Six. WP — Hope (1-0). LP — McLennan. 2B — Huffman (M), Ledendecker (M), Luther 2 (DS).
