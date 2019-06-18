MEDFORD — Dr. Stewart’s pounded out 15 hits and handed Medford a 10-9 loss in the first game of an American Legion baseball Class AAA Area 4 doubleheader on Tuesday at Jim McAbee Field.
The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and won the second game, 12-5. Roseburg (8-4, 3-1 Area 4) dropped its first league contest after winning a pair of games at Klamath Falls on Monday.
Doran Gillespie led the Docs’ offense in the opener, going 3-for-3 with a triple, double, two runs and two RBIs. Spencer Six was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Caden Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs, and Jonathan Stone, Jett Black and Jacob Luther all added two hits.
Drake Borschowa picked up the decision in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs with two strikeouts and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. Cody Johnson pitched the seventh and had two strikeouts to get the save.
Brady Buchanan, Bennett Thompson and Zac Ankeny each stroked two hits for Medford (6-7, 2-2). Thompson knocked in four runs.
In the nightcap, the Mustangs jumped on Dr. Stewart’s starter Dallas McGill for four runs in the third. KC Pettibone didn’t have much more success in relief, giving up five hits and six earned runs in two innings.
Taven Passey had the big bat for the Mustangs, finishing 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Steven Ledendecker was 2-for-4 with three runs.
Thompson pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and one walk. Pettibone had two hits in three at-bats and Stone was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in the loss. Black contributed a two-run single.
Dr. Stewart’s will host Humboldt, California, in a single nonleague game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
First Game
Roseburg 143 010 1 — 10 15 1
Medford 053 000 1 — 9 11 2
Hope, Borschowa (3), Co. Johnson (7) and Six; Marsh, Shields (3), Serean (6) and Passey. WP — Borschowa (1-1). LP — Shields. Sv — Co. Johnson (1). 2B — Ca. Johnson (R), Stoffal (R), Gillespie (R), Stone (R), Ankeny (M), Sandoval (M), Thompson (M). 3B — Gillespie (R), Buchanan (M).
Second Game
Roseburg 010 040 0 — 5 7 1
Medford 004 350 x — 12 11 1
McGill, Pettibone (3), Zeimet (5) and Six; Thompson and Passey. WP — Thompson. LP — McGill (0-3). 2B — Zeimet (R), Stone (R), Passey (M), Sandoval (M). 3B — Buchanan (M), Marsh (M).
