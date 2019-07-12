Three Dr. Stewart’s pitchers combined to toss a three-hit shutout against the Post 6 Barbers in a 6-0 nonleague American Legion baseball victory on Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Docs (18-16).
“Really fun today,” said Docs catcher Spencer Six, who went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. “Playing loose. We just had conversations yesterday about it and I feel like today we just decided to get after it. Don’t worry about any of the results. Just play together as a unit.”
Austin Anderson started for the Docs and allowed just three hits over five innings against the Barbers (26-7), a team from the Portland area. He struck out six and walked three to earn his second win of the season.
“I really liked what Austin Anderson did,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “He’s got a future. That kid’s just getting better and better.”
Garrett Zeimet and Cade Meisner pitched the final four innings and didn’t allow a hit. Zeimet struck out two and walked one, while Meisner fanned three.
“Obviously, we pitched better. That’s something we haven’t done in our little run here of losing games,” Robbins said. “We did what we were supposed to do and I was proud of the guys for that.”
The Docs backed up the strong pitching effort with 11 hits off of three Barbers pitchers. Along with Six, Caden Johnson also had multiple hits, going 3-for-5.
Six gave the Docs a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out single to right field. He picked up another RBI in the fourth, driving in Drake Borschowa to put the Docs up 3-0.
Jett Black tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly that put the Docs up 4-0 through four innings.
Jace Stoffal and Luke Van Norman each drove in runs in the sixth to cap the Docs' scoring.
“I feel like we definitely came out today with a different mentality,” Six said. “I feel that we definitely came out ready to go today and play fearless and loose.”
The Docs are hopeful that this will be the start of a strong finish to the season over the next week. Dr. Stewart’s will play its final nine games at Legion Field.
Dr. Stewart's will host the Lewiston Twins from Idaho Saturday. The nonleague doubleheader begins with Game 1 at noon.
Portland;000;000;000;—;0;3;1
Roseburg;020;202;00x;—;6;11;0
Steuer, Reich (5), Sherrill (7) and Angeli, Garcia; Anderson, Zeimet (6), Meisner (8) and Six. WP — Anderson (2-1). LP — Steuer.
