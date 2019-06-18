KLAMATH FALLS — Jace Stoffal and Jacob Luther combined to shut out the Klamath Falls Falcons and Doran Gillespie hit two three-run homers in a blow-out win as Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader to begin Area 4 play at Kiger Stadium on Monday night.
Stoffal tossed 6 1/3 innings and Luther got the final two outs as the Docs won 6-0 in Game 1. Gillespie went 2-for-5 in the nightcap with six RBIs and the Stewies rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win 14-6 against the Falcons.
Roseburg (7-3, 2-0 Area 4) took sole possession of first place in the league standings. Medford and Grants Pass split a doubleheader on Monday and sit one-game behind the Docs.
Klamath Falls (1-3, 0-2) managed just four hits off of Stoffal in the opener. The senior-to-be from Roseburg High struck out 11 and walked just four.
The Docs recorded 12 hits in the game. Jonathan Stone went 3-for-4 with a double and Luther, Jett Black and Doran Gillepsie all had two hits. Luther drove in two runs.
The Falcons built a 3-0 lead after three innings of play in Game against Dr. Stewart's starter Cade Meisner. The right-hander from Sutherlin settled in over the next two innings to hold Klamath Falls to just one run. Meanwhile, the Docs’ offense caught fire.
Dr. Stewart’s put up eight runs in the fourth inning to grab the lead for good. The Falcons committed five errors in the frame and the Docs sent 13 hitters to the plate.
Gillespie hit his first of his two home runs in the fourth to put the Docs up 6-3. His second round-tripper came in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 11-3.
Luther and Griffin Lavigne also had two hits for the Docs, who have now won three straight games for the first time this season.
The Docs head to Medford (1-1, 5-6) Tuesday for another league doubleheader. Game 1 of the series begins at 2 p.m. at Jim McAbee Field at North Medford High School.
First Game
Roseburg;010;020;3;—;6;12;2
K. Falls;000;000;0;— 0;4;2
Stoffal, Luther (7) and Six; Fitts, C. Whitlock (6) and Loney. WP — Stoffal (3-0). LP — Fitts. 2B — Stone (DS).
Second Game
Roseburg;000;823;1;—;14;9;2
K. Falls;021;010;2;—;6;11;7
Meisner, Burke (6) and Six; B. Whitlock, J. Graham (4), Moore (5) and Waits. WP — Meisner (1-0). LP — Whitlock. 2B — Six (DS), Stone (DS), Lavigne (DS), Lewis (KF). HR — Gillespie 2 (DS), Campbell (KF).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.