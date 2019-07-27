A series of errors in the third and fourth innings put the Dr. Randol’s Crowns in a hole they couldn’t dig out of against the Alpenrose Dairy Red Sox in the opening game of the Class A American Legion state baseball tournament on Saturday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Alpenrose Dairy defeated Dr. Randol’s 10-6 to stay in the winner’s bracket. The Red Sox will play at 4 p.m. on Sunday against North Medford, while the Crowns (12-11) will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. Sunday against Stayton.
North Medford beat Stayton 5-3 in the first round on Saturday.
“We have a lot of gas in the tank, it’s just for some reason we’ve been struggling getting going early and it’s been affecting us the rest of the game,” Crowns coach Eric Savage said.
Alpenrose Dairy (1-0) took advantage of a pair of throwing errors by the Crowns in the top of the third inning to pull ahead 4-0.
Dr. Randol’s (0-1) got the first two outs of the third and only allowed one runner aboard, but a two-out throwing error by shortstop Troy Jones allowed the inning to continue and a run to score. Devon Knight made the Crowns pay even more with a double to left field that plated two more runs for the Red Sox.
Knight also came around to score on the play as the relay throw from the outfield got away at third base.
Dr. Randol’s scratched out an unearned run of its own in the bottom of the third on a throwing error by Red Sox shortstop Connor Mansfield, but Alpenrose Dairy stretched its lead in the fourth inning with the help of two more errors.
“We handle the ball in a couple of situations and it’s a 4-2 ballgame going into the last inning there,” Savage said. “You know, if we handle things I think it’s a completely different game.”
The teams traded runs in the fifth and six innings and Alpenrose Dairy scored twice in the top of the seventh to pull ahead 10-2. Dr. Randol’s put together a rally, but fell short of the comeback.
The Crowns scored four runs off of reliever Luke Hunter in the seventh. Hunter issued two walks and a hit batter to the first three hitters he faced. CJ Gale got his first hit of the contest to drive in two runs and Brett Narkiewicz added an RBI double to score a third run.
Dr. Randol’s final run of the game came on a groundout to third by Dawson Gillespie. Gux Livermore took over on the mound for the Red Sox and struck out Jones to preserve the victory.
“We just got to show up and want to be here and want to play,” Savage said. “I think a lot of kids do. I think most of them do. It’s just finding that spark at the beginning of the game to get us going.”
Narkiewicz, Jones and Rylan Watkins all had two hits in the game for Dr. Randol’s, while Gale drove in a team-high three runs.
Mansfield was 3-for-3 for the Red Sox and had two RBIs to lead the offense. Jack Hunter was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Neither starting pitcher made it through the fourth inning. Alpenrose Dairy starter Zach Nagy only allowed three hits and one unearned run through 3 1/3 innings of work, but exited the game early to keep his pitch count total low and allow him to pitch later in the tournament.
A. Dairy;004;301;2;—;10;9;1
Randol’s;001;010;4;—;6;9;5
Nagy, Johnson (4), Telles (5), L. Hunter (7), Livermore (7) and J. Hunter; Watkins, Melton (4) and Dunnavant. WP — Nagy. LP — Watkins. 2B — Nagy (A), Knight (A), J. Hunter (A), Jones (D), Narkiewicz (D).
