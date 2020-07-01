The Roseburg Docs were beaten in all phases of the game on Wednesday night.
The result was a humbling 10-2 loss to the Eugene Challengers in the first round of the Docs' Fourth of July baseball tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Eugene wrapped up the victory on the turf by scoring six runs over the last two innings, handing Roseburg (4-5) its fifth straight loss.
"Not a good night anywhere," surmised Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins. "We've got to compete, and it's just not showing up like we know it can. When you have the same amount of errors (four) as hits (four), you're not going to win very many baseball games.
"Just mediocre baseball all the way around."
The Docs had three hits in the opening two innings, but managed just one safety off two Eugene pitchers the rest of the way.
"It's definitely one that we want to forget and try and build from our mistakes," Docs catcher Spencer Six said. "It's a good learning point to see what we did wrong, but at some point we have to find a place where we can bounce back.
"Tonight we didn't really have the sticks, but overall it's the fire inside we need to get going. It's not just one person, it's everybody."
Roseburg starter Jake Stoffal took the loss. The right-hander, who will play at Umpqua Community College, allowed seven hits and three earned runs over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks.
Ever Lamm worked the last two innings, giving up three hits — including a two-run homer to Carson Lydon with one out in the top of the seventh inning. Lamm was hurt by a pair of errors.
"Defensively, we just shot ourselves in the foot," Robbins said. "Jace (Stoffal) was OK, Ever (Lamm) was OK. They put us in a spot to win the game, but if we can't pick it up behind them and make routine plays you're not going to win baseball games."
The Docs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Doran Gillespie with one out.
Eugene took the lead for good in the third. Dane Woodcock lined a two-run double to left-center and Dylan Carson followed with an RBI double.
Logan Klopfenstein scored Luke Van Norman with a two-out single in the third to make it 3-2. The Challengers went ahead by two on a sacrifice fly by Johnathan Prescott with one out in the fifth.
Eugene had five hits for extra bases. Lydon, Jaxson Fraser and Kayden Sandow all finished with two hits.
Cho Tofte picked up the decision for the Challengers, striking out five and walking three over four innings. Beau Burnett pitched scoreless ball the last three frames, fanning three and getting two double plays from his defense.
Klopfenstein went 2-for-3 to lead the Docs. Six was 1-for-2 with two walks.
Roseburg will face the Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Drake Borschowa is the scheduled starter for the Docs.
"Guys are on their own program, and thinking they're not going to do it the Dr. Stewart's way," Robbins said, challenging his club. "We've got to change that and the good thing is we have a lot more games ahead of us to do that.
"We've got to decide if this is what we went to do this summer. As soon as they commit to the system and program, we'll be just fine."
In Wednesday's first game, the Grants Pass Nuggets downed Ole's Athletics 9-4.
The 10-team tournament, which runs through Sunday, includes a Withers Division and Severson Division. The Docs are joined by the Springfield Timbers B, Challengers, Lumberjacks and Abby's in the Withers Division.
The divisions are named after two former Dr. Stewart's coaches.
Dan Withers guided the Docs for nine seasons in two stints (1977-'81 and 1984-87), compiling a 372-170 record. He led the team to four state American Legion championships, highlighted by a World Series appearance in 1984.
Don Severson coached the Docs for four years from 1964-67, going 110-37.
"I think we'll bounce back fine," Six said. "If we get our heads on straight and put some fire in our bellies, we'll be all right."
Eugene;003;014;2;—;10;10;3
Docs;100;100;0;—;2;4;4
Tofte, Burnett (5) and Woodcook; Stoffal, Lamm (6) and Six. WP — Tofte. LP — Stoffal. 2B — Fraser (E), Woodcook (E), Carson (E). 3B — Sandow (E). HR — Lydon (E).
