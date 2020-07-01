MEDFORD — The Grants Pass Nuggets rallied from a six-run deficit, scoring eight times in the top of the eighth inning and defeated the Roseburg Docs baseball team 13-9 on Sunday in the Coach K Memorial Tournament at Harry & David Field.
The Docs (4-4) dropped their fourth straight.
Cade Kissel, Tyler Rund, Sean Tobin and Logan Zozaya all stroked three hits for Grants Pass (2-2).
Jonathan Stone, Jett Black, Luke Van Norman, Jace Stoffal and Brett Narkiewicz all had two hits for Roseburg. Jacob Luther took the loss.
The Docs will meet the Eugene Challengers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in their Fourth of July Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Grants Pass;200;100;280;—13;20;3
Docs;130;023;000;—;9;12;2
Elzy, DiMatteo (3), Rocha (6), Kindreich (9) and Robbins, Gilliland (7); Klopfenstein, Luther (7) and Six. WP — Rocha. LP — Luther. 2B — Rund (GP), Zozaya (GP), Gilliland (GP), Black (D). 3B — Kissel (GP), Zozaya 2 (GP), Tobin (GP), Rund (GP).
