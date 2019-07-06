The Roseburg Dr. Randol’s squared off with the leaders of the Area 4 North division, the North Coos Waterfront, in a doubleheader at Legion Field with first place on the line on Saturday afternoon. The two teams split the hotly contested twin bill, as the Crowns won the first game 7-6, and the Waterfront took the second 13-11.
The Crowns took the first game on six innings on the pitcher’s mound from Rylan Watkins, who earned the win. Caleb Alexander had a stellar day at the plate with three hits and three RBIs to aid Dr. Randol’s.
North Coos had an opportunity to steal the game away from Dr. Randol’s in the final inning with the go-ahead runner at the plate as Watkins began to lose his command. Seth Christian took the mound and get the final two outs and earn a save.
Dr. Randol’s took a quick 3-0 first-inning lead in the second game as North Coos starter Richard Holmes struggled to throw strikes as he walked in two runs.
Christian started the second game and immediately struggled to find the strike zone. Five North Coos runs scored in Christian’s 1 ⅔ innings before the Crowns went to the bullpen.
Roseburg then scored three runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to pull within 10-9 after Dr. Randol’s trailed 6-3.
Ever Lamm came on in the third inning for the Crowns and was able to right the team on the mound as he slowed the North Coos bats for three runs on three innings before allowing a pair of runs in the top of the final frame that ultimately sealed the game for the Waterfront.
Roseburg didn’t shy away from the pressure in the bottom of the seventh inning as they faced a 13-9 deficit. Alexander and Troy Jones used aggressive baserunning and hard work at the plate to score for Roseburg thanks to Tanner Lierman creating a distraction on the basepath for Alexander to score.
Kade Johnson came up with a big opposite field hit to score Jones as he continued his recent streak of success in high-leverage situations.
Unfortunately for the Randol’s, North Coos’ Jacob Frank got C.J. Gale on a fly ball out to right field for the final out.
The Randol’s sit one game behind the Waterfront in the Area 4 North standings. Roseburg coach Eric Savage was proud of what he saw and said his team believes they can take over first place.
“I saw a lot of heart. A lot of tenacity, a lot of fight, and the will to win was obvious here tonight. A couple more things go our way, me make some more plays, hit some more balls, receive some more balls, and then this could’ve been a different game” said Savage of the effort and work ethic his team displayed in the game.
He was quick to respect the Waterfront and compliment his own team “(North Coos) are a good team and my boys believe that we’re right there with them.”
The Randol’s will visit North Medford for a league contest on July 13.
First Game
N. Coos 040 100 1 — 6 6 2
Dr. Randol’s 304 000 x — 7 9 2
Thornton, Anderson (4) and Spalding. Watkins, Christian (7) and Dunnavant. WP — Watkins. LP — Thornton. SV — Christian
Second Game
N. Coos 064 000 3 — 13 13 4
Dr. Randol’s 303 300 2 — 11 12 4
Holmes, Frank (4) and Spalding. Christian, Melton (2), Lamm (3) and Dill.
WP — Frank. LP — Melton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.