MEDFORD — The Roseburg Docs baseball team committed four errors in the first three innings and ran out of time to make up the deficit in a 13-11 loss against the Medford Mustangs in the Coach K Invitational on Friday afternoon.
The Docs (4-1) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Medford (11-1) quickly jumped in front for a 12-5 lead after three innings. Roseburg’s errors contributed to the deficit and led to seven unearned runs against starter Jace Stoffal.
“Coach (Jeremiah Robbins) said we got to clean it up out there,” centerfielder Jett Black said. “Everyone agrees we have to clean it up, jump out there and get ready to go.”
The slow start didn’t deter the Docs through the rest of the contest. Roseburg twice got back to within two runs, but ran out of time to close the gap.
The tournament rules dictate that the games are nine innings long, but no new innings can start after two and a half hours.
Roseburg had built momentum down the stretch, out-scoring Medford 6-1 in innings four through seven. The game was called due to the time limit after just seven innings.
“We knew coming into it they were going to be better than the past teams (in last week’s tournament),” Black said about the six-time defending state champion Mustangs. “We just made a few mental errors that got to us and that time limit cut us short when we were on our comeback.”
Black led the Docs, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. He hit a two-out double in the seventh inning to bring the tying run to the plate, but Bennett Thompson finished the game with a strikeout of Evan Buechley.
The Docs outhit Medford 13-12 and had five extra base hits.
Roseburg will continue play in the Coach K Invitational on Saturday with games against the Eugene Challengers (1 p.m.) and Springfield Timbers Elite (4 p.m.). Both games will be played at Harry & David Field.
The games will be broadcast on sports talk radio station The Score 92.3 FM and 1490 AM. Video broadcasts of the games can be found on 541radio.com.
Docs 203 231 0 — 11 13 4
Mustangs 246 010 x — 13 12 2
Stoffal, Knight (3) and Six. Westrick, Costanti (4), Lund (6), B. Thompson (7) and Passey. WP — Eli Westrick (2-0). LP — Jace Stoffal (1-1). S — Bennett Thompson (1). 2B — Stone (D), Black 2 (D), Buechley (D), Darin Marsh (M). 3B — Doran Gillespie (D), B. Thompson (M).
