There are a lot of interesting dynamics with the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team in 2019.
There’s a new coach leading the program for the first time in over a decade, but Jeremiah Robbins isn’t a new face. He was part of the coaching staff from 1999 to 2004, serving as the head coach in 2003-04.
Robbins — the Umpqua Community College head coach — was also a player on the team in 1989 and ’90 and graduated from Douglas High School.
In his first year back with the team, Robbins inherits a young squad, but one that isn’t short on experience.
The Docs return 12 players from last year’s squad that went 22-22 overall, but 10 of the 18 players named to the roster this week are just finishing up their junior or sophomore years.
“I think that’s probably the most exciting piece. These kids are just still developing,” Robbins said. “These kids got a chance to really go on and do some big things in baseball.”
Dr. Stewart’s begins the season on Tuesday with a nonleague road game against the five-time reigning state champion Medford Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Docs' roster drew from far and wide in Douglas County. There are nine players from Roseburg High School, but others are traveling from Riddle, Glide and even Reedsport.
Mixing players from multiple different levels of competition and backgrounds is a top focus for Robbins and his coaching staff of Dave York, Beau Kerns and Bret Prock early in the season.
“I tell this to everybody, the baseball piece is easy as a coach, it’s all the other pieces that get a little bit complicated,” Robbins said. “One of the most important pieces is the chemistry of the team. That’s going to dictate how far we go.”
If the team can bond in the dugout, Robbins feels the talent on the field can bring success to the program this summer.
“With the group of returners we got coming back and then a few new guys that we’ve added, I think we’re going to have a very dynamic team,” the coach said. “I think everybody is going to be impressed with the club this year.”
Every member of the 18-man roster this year has received all-league honors during their high school careers, including Jace Stoffal (Roseburg), Zach Holland (Glide) and Dallas McGill (Reedsport) — who all were players or pitchers of the year in their respective leagues this spring.
Pitching is one area that Robbins feels his team is particularly strong. He thinks the team will have eight arms to rely on this summer and possibly three more guys that can throw if needed.
Robbins added that he likes the team up the middle, with strong players behind the plate, at second base and shortstop and in centerfield.
Joining Stoffal and Holland in the group of returners this year will be Jonathan Stone, Doran Gillespie, Jett Black and Caden Johnson from Roseburg, Payton Hope and Cade Meisner from Sutherlin, Noah Burke from Douglas, Jacob Luther from Umpqua Valley Christian and Drake Borschowa from Riddle.
Cody Johnson, a 2018 RHS graduate, returns this summer after his freshman year at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. Johnson played 40 games for the Chukars and hit .223 with 16 RBIs. He also pitched 3 1/3 innings and recorded three walks, three strikeouts and had a 8.10 ERA.
Cody Johnson led the Docs in innings pitched last season with 50 1/3. He had a 3-5 record and 3.36 ERA.
Missing from the roster this season will be Zack Mandera, who played the past three seasons with the Docs. Mandera is setting down his bat and glove to focus on his collegiate football career at Portland State University this fall.
Tuesday’s season opener will be played at Harry and David Field in Medford. Docs baseball games will be carried on the radio on KSKR-AM (1490) or watch games online at 541radio.com.
