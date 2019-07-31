The North Coos Waterfront shook off a loss in the first game to Alpenrose Dairy of Portland, winning the second game 12-2 in six innings to capture the Class A American Legion baseball state title for the second straight year on Wednesday at Roseburg's Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Alpenrose pulled out a 7-6 victory in the morning game. North Coos (28-7) finished 5-1 in the five-day tournament.
Both teams will represent Oregon in the regional tournament beginning this weekend in Cody, Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.