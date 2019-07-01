NORTH BEND — North Coos handed Roseburg Dr. Randol's a pair of losses in a Class A American Legion Area 4 North doubleheader on Sunday at Clyde Allen Field, winning 13-2 and 7-3.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Dr. Randol's dropped to 5-6 overall and 4-2 in league.
North Coos, which leads Area 4 North at 7-1, scored all of its runs in the opening two innings in the opener. Tyler Thornton finished with a complete-game five-hitter.
CJ Gale and Brett Narkiewicz hit back-to-back doubles to give the Crowns the lead in the top of the first inning in the nightcap. But the Waterfront responded with five runs in the bottom half.
Kade Johnson went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Dr. Randol's in the contest.
The Crowns will host South Coos in a league twin bill Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m.
First Game
Randol's;001;01;—;2;5;1
N. Coos;670;0x;—;13;7;2
Lamm, Melton (2), Stevenson (2) and Dunnavant; Thornton and Spalding. WP — Thornton. LP — Lamm. 2B — Johnson (DR). 3B — Thornton (NC).
Second Game
Randol's;100;002;0;—;3;8;5
N. Coos;500;101;x;—;7;7;0
Marlin, Watkins (1), Christian (6) and Dunnavant; Holmes and Spalding. WP — Holmes. LP — Marlin. 2B — Johnson 2 (DR), Gale (DR), Narkiewicz (DR). 3B — Frank (NC).
