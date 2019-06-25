NORTH BEND — The Pepsi Bottlecaps had a tough day on the baseball diamond Monday, losing 20-3 and 15-2 to the North Coos Waterfront in a Class A Area 4 North American Legion baseball doubleheader at Clyde Allen Field.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Pepsi dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in league.
Tyler Thornton and Jayden Frank led North Coos' 14-hit attack in the opener. Thornton was 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs, while Frank went 2-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and three runs.
Thornton pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts. Sebastian Watson singled and knocked in the lone run for Pepsi.
In Game 2, the Waterfront scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Daylen Brown had three hits and three RBIs, and three North Coos pitchers combined on a three-hitter.
Caleb Horton doubled for the Bottlecaps.
First Game
Pepsi;003;00;—;3;1;5
N. Coos;164;9x;—;20;14;2
Berry, Wayman (3), Smith (4) and Paul; Thornton and Spalding. WP — Thornton. LP — Berry. 2B — Snoddy (NC), Frank (NC), Holmes (NC), Spalding (NC), Chaney (NC).
Second Game
Pepsi;000;11;—;2;3;2
N. Coos;437;1x;—;15;11;0
Percell, Bucich (3), Takahashi (3), Muir (4) and Paul; Holmes, Stoltey (4), Northrop (5) and Spalding, Blankenship (4). WP — Holmes. LP — Percell. 2B — Horton (P), Frank (NC), Holmes (NC).
