MEDFORD — North Medford scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning and continued on to a 13-3 nonleague win over Roseburg Pepsi on Wednesday in a Class A American Legion baseball game at Jim McAbee Field.
The contest was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Blake Watson went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI for the Bottlecaps (2-2). Trevor Muir was 2-for-3.
Tyler Dunlevy led North's 12-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double.
Pepsi will host South Coos on Thursday in an Area 4 North doubleheader at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Pepsi;000;21;—;3;8;3
N. Medford;080;05;—;13;12;1
Anderson, Berry (2), Takahashi (3), Bucich (5), Wayman (5) and Paul, Horton (5); Borraggine, Dunlevy (4) and Ivens. WP — Borraggine. LP — Anderson. 2B — Dunlevy (NM), Schmidt (NM), Blankenship (NM). 3B — B. Watson (P), Passey (NM).
