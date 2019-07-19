The Pepsi Bottlecaps and Dr. Randol’s Crowns squared off in a Class A American Legion baseball Area 4 North doubleheader on Friday night at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Pepsi (12-13, 5-9 North) scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and notched a 7-4 win in the opener.
The second game ended after 11:15 p.m., with Dr. Randol’s (11-9, 9-5) scoring the deciding run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 8-7.
Pepsi scored all of its runs in the eighth in the first game without the benefit of a hit, drawing six walks. Trevor Muir’s RBI groundout scored Caden Smith with what turned out to be the winning run.
Dr. Randol’s threatened in the bottom half after Troy Jones and Ever Lamm were hit by pitches. But Pepsi reliever Dakota Percell got Tryson Melton to hit into a fielder’s choice and struck out Tanner Marlin and Kade Johnson to pick up the save.
Muir made a couple of big defensive plays in left field in the seventh to extend the game. He threw out Tanner Lierman at the plate following a single by Dawson Gillespie and made a diving catch of a Caleb Alexander liner for the third out.
Percell led the Bottlecaps at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a sacrifice. Sebastian Watson scored three runs. Alexander was 2-for-4 for the Crowns.
Dr. Randol’s took a 3-0 advantage in the second game, but Pepsi rallied to tie the contest at 5-5 in the fifth and took a 7-5 lead in the sixth.
Melton and Pepsi's Grant Berry hit doubles in the contest.
The two clubs, which will both play in the Class A state tournament at Legion Field next weekend, will meet in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday.
First Game
Pepsi 101 101 03 — 7 8 1
Randol’s 000 211 00 — 4 7 5
Takahashi, Smith (6), Percell (8) and Paul, Hubbard (8), Muir (8); Gillespie, Jones (6), Lamm (8), Melton (8) and Dunnavant. WP — Smith. Sv — Percell. LP — Lamm. 2B — Marlin (DR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.