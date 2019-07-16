The Pepsi Bottlecaps looked to keep up their winning ways during a Class A American Legion baseball Area 4 North doubleheader with league-leading North Coos on Tuesday.
The Bottlecaps (11-12, 4-8 North) and Waterfront split the twin bill, Pepsi winning game one 4-3 and North Coos taking game two 16-1 in five innings.
In the first game, Pepsi starting pitcher Logan Klopfenstein pitched an efficient complete-game victory. Klopfenstein allowed three runs and scattered seven hits over seven innings.
Klopfenstein was also 2-for-3 at the plate and reached on an error as well. He scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a double by Trevor Muir.
Richard Holmes started for North Coos and allowed three runs in five innings of work in a no decision. Tyler Thornton took the loss in relief.
The second game was a stark contrast from the opener.
The Waterfront, a team that has carried hot bats all season long, got ahead of the Bottlecaps early and scored often to earn a 10-run rule victory in five innings.
The Pepsi pitching staff struggled to throw strikes throughout the game and gave up 16 total runs on 11 hits, eight walks and four hit batters.
Grant Berry started for the Bottlecaps and pitched 1 2/3 nnings, giving up four runs before Caden Smith came up in relief and gave up five more. Colby Busich was the final Pepsi pitcher, entering in the fourth inning and allowed seven runs on 1 2/3 innings to end the game.
Riley Anderson pitched a complete game and allowed just one run for North Coos.
The Bottlecaps will face their Area 4 rival, the second-place Roseburg Dr. Randol’s, on Friday in a doubleheader.
First Game
N. Coos 010 020 0 — 3 7 1
Pepsi 030 001 x — 4 6 1
Holmes, Thornton (6), and Spalding; Klopfenstein and Hubbard. WP — Klopfenstein. LP — Thornton.
Second Game
N. Coos 232 27 — 16 11 1
Pepsi 000 10 — 1 6 5
Anderson and Spalding; Berry, Smith (2), and Bucich (5). WP — Anderson. LP — Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.