The Pepsi Bottlecaps entered Sunday's Class A state tournament elimination game with Central Point riding a bit of a nervous rush, having lost their opening contest with La Grande Saturday evening.
The Bottlecaps (14-15) committed eight errors in the first two innings and fell behind before storming back in and making a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to pull off a 6-3 victory at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field to stay alive in the tournament.
Pepsi was the designated away team in the losers' bracket game, but started off well offensively as Blake Watson's double scored leadoff hitter Logan Klopfenstein.
The Bottlecaps had a miserable start on the defensive side, committing six consecutive errors which led to two Central Point runs.
Pepsi starter Austin Takahashi was effective in spite of the struggling defense, not allowing a hit until the third inning. He only allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings of work.
Pepsi coach Justin O'Byrne was happy with the way his young starter performed in the game.
"He's done a great job, come into his own and we're comfortable anytime he's on the mound," O'Byrne said. "As a 14-year-old with our struggles early, he easily could've gotten frustrated but stayed calm and kept us in the game."
Watson brought Klopfenstein home again in the third to tie up the game before the Comets went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. The score stayed that way until the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, Caden Smith got on base to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Klopfenstein. Sebastian Watson singled to score Smith to tie up the game.
Blake Watson followed with another base hit to put runners on the corners with one away for Grant Berry. Berry doubled to right-center field to score both Sebastian and Blake Watson to give the Bottlecaps a 5-3 lead. Dakota Percell added hit a two-out RBI base hit to score Berry.
Blake Watson had an excellent night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run. Berry had two RBIs and Klopfenstein was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Smith took over on the mound for Takahashi in the bottom of the seventh and pitched a scoreless inning to get the decision. He struck out Brycon Nicholson to close the contest.
"We had our struggles. But we flipped the script from last night and our kids found a way to win," O'Byrne said. "I'm proud for our team and glad they were able to experience this. I told the kids, we could've folded very easily in this game and lost by 10, but instead we flipped the page and fought all night to win."
Takahashi said that he knew he just had to keep working to keep the team in the game.
"Nothing you can do as a pitcher, just gotta keep going and throwing strikes," he said. "I came in nervous, but after the first pitch I just knew. I had this. We just keep going, keep battling, even if we were down by five. We always can come back."
The Bottlecaps will meet North Medford at 1 p.m. Monday in another elimination game. O'Byrne named Dakota Percell and Nathan Wayman as likely candidates to start on the mound for Pepsi.
Pepsi;101;000;4;—;6;11;8
C. Point;200;100;0;—;3;3;1
Takahashi, Smith (7) and Paul; Douglas, Chubb (7) and Kerrigan. WP — Smith. LP — Chubb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.