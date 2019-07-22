With the regular season behind them, the Pepsi and Dr. Randol's American Legion baseball teams can turn their attention to the Class A state tournament.
Pepsi and Dr. Randol's split an Area 4 North doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field, the Bottlecaps winning the opener 6-5 despite eight errors and the Crowns taking the nightcap 5-1.
Dr. Randol's (12-10, 10-6 North) finished second behind North Coos (23-6, 12-4) in the league standings. Pepsi (13-14, 6-10) tied for third with South Coos and Grants Pass.
"We've been playing better the last couple of weeks, trying to find that consistent level," Bottlecaps coach Justin O'Byrne said. "We're building a little momentum going into the state tournament. We're excited to be the host team."
Trevor Muir delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning for Pepsi in Sunday's first game, singling in Knox Hubbard. It was Muir's third hit of the contest and he had three RBIs.
Logan Klopfenstein was 2-for-4 and pitched the win for the Bottlecaps, allowing four hits and no earned runs. Caleb Alexander took the loss for the Crowns.
Troy Jones had two hits in four at-bats, including a double, and knocked in a pair of runs for Dr. Randol's.
Rylan Watkins pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the Crowns in the second game, fanning six. CJ Gale had two hits and scored two runs in the win.
"We're not playing our best baseball right now," Dr. Randol's coach Eric Savage said. "We need to play a complete game. But getting to play any postseason baseball is phenomenal and we're looking forward to the state tournament."
The eight-team state tournament will begin on Saturday at Legion Field. Pepsi, as the host team, will likely receive the 7 p.m. game. The pairings are expected to be announced Tuesday.
First Game
Randol's;003;010;1;—;5;4;4
Pepsi;011;111;1;—;6;7;8
Alexander and Dunnavant; Klopfenstein and Hubbard. WP — Klopfenstein. LP — Alexander. 2B — Jones (DR), Hubbard (P), Muir (P).
Second Game
Randol's;302;000;0;—;5;6;1
Pepsi;010;000;0;—;1;4;0
Watkins and Dill; Wayman and Hubbard. WP — Watkins. LP — Wayman. 2B — Dill (DR).
