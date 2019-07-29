The Pepsi Bottlecaps used a stellar offensive performance, fueled by a 10-run third inning, to defeat the North Medford Mavericks 16-5 in five innings on Monday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field and are one of four teams still alive in the Class A American Legion baseball state tournament.
The Mavericks and Bottlecaps (15-15) each scored a pair of runs in the first inning. North Medford added a run in the top of the second to go up 3-2 and scored two more in the third off of Pepsi starter Dakota Percell to take a 5-3 lead.
The Pepsi offense warmed up in the third inning. Pepsi had 15 batters come up to the plate and scored 10 runs on just four hits as the Mavericks' pitching staff gave up two walks and hit two batters. The North Medford defense committed three errors and the mistakes allowed Pepsi to jump out to a 12-5 lead.
The Bottlecaps reeled off four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to reach their final run total.
"Nathan Wayman came in (relief) and kind of changed the game for us," Bottlecaps coach Justin O'Byrne said. "He came in and threw strikes and got us out of that (third) inning. Then he had that big three-run double to tie the game. Then he had a sac fly to add on more runs. He gave us what we needed on the mound and then obviously was an added bonus with what he did offensively."
The Bottlecaps capitalized on the arm of Wayman, who came on in relief of Percell in the third inning to earn the decision. Wayman allowed no runs and no hits and just three baserunners to help the Bottlecaps take control the game.
Wayman went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk, run and RBI.
Wayman said his performance was simply a matter of getting down to business.
"I was trying to throw strikes and shorten this game and keep grinding," he said. "At the plate I was looking for base hits to help my teammates and trusted them to get me home."
Trevor Muir went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and a walk to lead Pepsi offensively, hitting both of his doubles on deep flyballs.
"I was fastball ready," Muir said. "I knew they were gonna start off hitting me with a curveball, but I just waited for (the fastball) and hit it."
The Bottlecaps will face the loser of Monday night's game between North Coos and Alpenrose Dairy at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. on Tuesday, needing a win to make the final day of the tournament.
N. Medford;212;00;—;5;5;3
Pepsi;2010;4;—;16;12;1
Neuman, Horsely (3) and Robbins; Percell, Wayman (3) and Paul. WP — Wayman. LP — Neuman.
