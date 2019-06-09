CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps pitched and defended well as they opened their Class A American Legion baseball season Saturday with 4-0 and 9-4 nonleague wins over the Central Point Comets at Anhorn Field.
Austin Anderson pitched a one-hitter in the opener, striking out 15 and walking two. The Roseburg High student fanned eight of the first nine batters he faced and had a perfect game going for 4 2/3 innings before issuing a walk in the fifth. Central Point got its only hit in the sixth.
Trevor Muir knocked in a run on a fielder's choice. Muir, Sebastian Watson, Blake Watson and Grant Berry had singles for the Bottlecaps.
Berry got the decision in the nightcap, allowing three hits and two earned runs over five innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Logan Klopfenstein threw the last two innings, fanning four and walking three.
Dakota Percell, Sebastian Watson, Berry and Klopfenstein all had hits and RBIs in the contest. Pepsi didn't commit an error in the twin bill.
"We were outstanding in two of the three phases," Pepsi coach Justin O'Byrne said. "We got two great efforts on the mound (from Anderson and Berry). Offensively, we weren't a powerhouse but we'll get better."
Pepsi will meet Dr. Randol's in a single nonleague game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
First Game
Pepsi;013;000;0;—;4;4;0
C. Point;000;000;0;—;0;1;1
Anderson and Paul; Lewellyn, Schwab (6) and Kerrigan. WP — Anderson (1-0). LP — Lewellyn.
Second Game
Pepsi;113;400;0;—;9;7;0
C. Point;000;022;0;—;4;5;1
Berry, Klopfenstein (6) and Paul; Weber, Glatte (2), Douglas (5), Glatte (6), Nicholson (7) and Lewellyn. WP — Berry. LP — Weber.
