The Pepsi Bottlecaps were in big need of a pick-me-up after a poor performance in the opener with South Coos on Thursday.
Trevor Muir fueled the offense with three hits and five RBIs and Logan Klopfenstein gave the Bottlecaps a quality start on the mound in the second game as they posted an 11-4 win to salvage a split in the Class A Area 4 North American Legion doubleheader at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
South Coos — comprised of players from Marshfield, Bandon and Coquille high schools — won the first game, 7-4.
Pepsi is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league.
"We came out flat and nothing was going for us (in the first game)," said Muir, a second baseman out of Roseburg High School. "We came out more fired up in game two because we lost game one. Our bats got going ... we scored six runs in the second inning and just kept feeding off that energy."
The Bottlecaps finished with 11 hits in the second game after only managing four in the opener.
"It's a good response from game one to game two," Pepsi assistant coach Johnny Weight said. "You like to see that, especially at home. You want to leave here with a happy feeling. The kids stayed with it, grinded it out, put some barrels in the gaps and that was fun to watch."
Blake Watson also had a big offensive game for Pepsi in the nightcap, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Muir, Sebastian Watson, Garrett Schulze and Knox Hubbard each scored two runs.
The Bottlecaps drew eight walks off four South Coos pitchers.
Klopfenstein, a left-hander from Roseburg, allowed four hits and no earned runs over six innings. He struck out six and walked one. Grant Berry pitched a scoreless seventh.
"Logan's done that all year," Weight said. "He's going to throw strikes. He's a little bit of a softer lefty, which in a big ballpark helps out. We knew what we were going to get out of him and he went out there and did it. That's a fantastic start for him."
The Bottlecaps gave Klopfenstein all the support he needed with their six-run second inning.
Knox Hubbard stroked an RBI single and Klopfenstein knocked in a run with an infield single. Muir hit a run-scoring double, Blake Watson lined a two-run double and Berry added an RBI single in the inning.
Pepsi scored four times in the third to hike its lead to 10-1. With the bases loaded, Muir knocked in a run with a single and came all the way around to score on the play thanks to two errors by South Coos.
South Coos (3-4, 1-3) grabbed the momentum in the first inning of the opener with five runs off Pepsi starter Austin Anderson. The right-hander gave up three hits, three walks and made one error and threw a wild pitch before being relieved by Austin Takahashi after eight batters.
Trace James, Cam Olson and Wyatt Peck had run-scoring hits for the visitors in the inning. Ezra Waterman, Olson and Peck each finished with two hits in the contest.
Takahashi ended up throwing the last 6 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and no walks.
"One thing after another (in the top of the first) and five runs are on the board," Weight said. "You can't start like that and hope things turn out your way. Five runs in the first is difficult to come back from.
"(Austin Anderson) looked like he was using too much and it hurt him. He called me out and said his right bicep was really bothering him, so we shut him down."
Caleb Turner had a two-run single for Pepsi in the fourth and Jericho Paul contributed a run-scoring single in the seventh.
The Bottlecaps were without head coach Justin O'Byrne, who missed the twin bill for family reasons.
First Game
S. Coos;500;011;0;—;7;9;3
Pepsi;000;201;1;—;4;4;3
Knight, Crane (6) and Waterman; Anderson, Takahashi (1) and Paul. WP — Knight. LP — Anderson. 2B — Knight (SC), Olson (SC), Freitag (SC).
Second Game
S. Coos;001;003;0;—;4;4;6
Pepsi;064;001;x;—;11;11;4
Olson, Haagen (2), James (3), Freitag (6) and Hinds; Klopfenstein, Berry (7) and Paul. WP — Klopfenstein. LP — Olson. 2B — Muir (P), Schulze (P), B. Watson 2 (P). 3B — James (SC).
