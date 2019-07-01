MEDFORD — Roseburg Pepsi stroked 13 hits and defeated South Medford 9-2 in the first game of a Class A American Legion baseball nonleague doubleheader on Saturday.
South Medford won the second game 14-4 in six innings. The Bottlecaps are 4-6 overall and 1-3 in Area 4 North play.
Blake Watson went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs for Pepsi in the opener. Logan Klopfenstein was 4-for-4 with two doubles, Sebastian Watson went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs and Grant Berry had two hits in four at-bats and knocked in two runs.
Austin Takahashi was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Berry and Klopfenstein each went 2-for-3 in the nightcap.
First Game
Pepsi;121;002;3;—;9;13;3
S. Medford;000;002;0;—;2;5;3
Takahashi, Klopfenstein (6) and Paul; Douglas, Swell (6) and Wallace. WP — Takahashi. LP — Douglas. 2B — B. Watson (P), Klopfenstein 2 (P). HR — B. Watson (P).
Second Game
Pepsi;000;220;—;4;8;1
S. Medford;012;416;—;14;9;2
Wayman, Smith (3), Percell (4), Muir (5), B. Watson (6) and Horton; Lauchstedt, Campbell (6) and Wallace. WP — Lauchstedt. LP — Wayman. 2B — Muir (P), Miller (SM), Lauchstedt (SM), Campbell (SM), Parnell (SM).
