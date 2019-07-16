GRANTS PASS — Roseburg Pepsi split a Class A Area 4 North American Legion baseball doubleheader with Grants Pass on Monday, winning the opener 3-2 and dropping the nightcap 8-7 in nine innings.
Jericho Paul scored the winning run for the Bottlecaps (10-11, 3-7 North) on a balk with two outs in the top of the seventh inning in the first game. Paul had hit a double with one out and advanced to third on a single by Caden Smith.
Paul and Smith were both 2-for-3 in the contest. Austin Takahashi allowed four hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings, but Smith got the decision in relief. Outfielder Logan Klopfenstein helped preserve the win, throwing out a Grants Pass baserunner attempting to score with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
In Game 2, Ethan Elzy scored the winning run for G.P. in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Logan Vinyard.
Blake Watson was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Pepsi, which rallied from a 7-0 deficit. Klopfenstein and Knox Hubbard were both 2-for-4.
Pepsi returns to league play Tuesday, hosting first-place North Coos in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
First Game
Pepsi 010 100 1 — 3 5 2
G. Pass 001 001 0 — 2 5 0
Takahashi, Smith (6) and Paul; Elzy and Hood. WP — Smith. LP — Elzy. 2B — Paul (P), Velazquez (GP).
Second Game
Pepsi 000 007 000 — 7 8 0
G. Pass 213 010 001 — 8 12 2
Wayman, Percell (3) and Hubbard; Medley, Kroplin (5), Durler (6), Osborne (7) and Velazquez. WP — Osborne. LP — Percell. 2B — B. Watson (P), Elzy (GP).
