The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team will play for fifth place in the Tyree Oil Father’s Day Summer Kickoff Tournament at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field after losing 6-1 against the Salem Withnell Dodgers on Saturday night.
The Docs (4-3) will face Salem for a second consecutive day. The fifth place game is scheduled to start at noon.
Dr. Stewart’s fell behind the Dodgers in the first inning and trailed the entire contest. The Docs managed just two hits against Salem starter Michael Soper and their lone run came on a solo home run by Jett Black in the second inning.
“We gave up way to many at-bats,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We chased out of the strike zone and watched in the strike zone.”
Drake Borschowa started for the Docs. He surrendered six runs on seven hits, while walking four and striking out three. Borschowa suffered his first loss of the season.
Cole Herschbach and Sean Alvarado each had two hits and two RBI for Salem (5-6).
“So far, we’re kind of butting our heads against a brick wall,” Robbins said. “We’re just going through some growing pains right now. They’ll stay with it.”
Salem;140;001;0;—;6;9;1
Docs;010;000;0;—;1;2;3
Soper, Herschbach (6) and Hanowell, R. Alvarado; Borschowa, Burke (6) and Six. WP — Soper. LP — Borschowa (0-1). 2B — Herschbach (S), S. Alvarado (S). HR — Black (DS).
