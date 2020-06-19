A trio of young guns helped carry the load for the Roseburg Docs baseball team as it pulled ahead big and held on late for an 8-5 victory over the Ole Athletics from Eugene on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
First year Docs players Kade Johnson, Evan Buechley and Logan Klopfenstein accounted for six RBIs as the Docs pulled ahead 8-1.
Klopfenstein drove in two runs with a single in a four-run second inning. Johnson tacked on another Docs’ run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Buechley helped the hosts score three more runs in the fifth with a single.
The Athletics rallied to within three runs with a big finish in the seventh. Jacob Luther surrendered a pair of walks to start the inning and Ole third baseman Blake Stavros capitalized with a two-run triple off of Ryan Knight, who took over in relief of Luther.
Knight gave up two runs on a groundout and a one-out double by Ben Heitz, but was able to close the door by retiring the next two hitters.
The win capped off an undefeated start for the Docs in their own Father’s Day Tournament. They’ll face Klamath Falls at 6 p.m. Saturday on day two of the tournament.
Austin Anderson picked up the win for the Docs, tossing three innings of shutout ball. The right-hander out of Roseburg High allowed three hits, while striking out two and walking three.
Jace Stoffal accounted for two of the Docs’ six hits.
Danny Womack and Dillon Butler each had two hits for the Athletics.
The Ole Athletics from Eugene will next face Klamath Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Athletics 000 100 4 — 5 7 4
Docs 040 130 x — 8 6 2
Milovich, Jones (4) and Dalton; Anderson, Luther (4), Knight (7) and Guastaferro. WP — Anderson. LP — Milovich. 3B — Stavros (A). 2B — Heitz (A).
