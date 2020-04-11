As their senior class departed for spring break, administrators at Dumas Independent School District in Tyler, Texas, came up with an idea.
It was the literal light bulb coming on.
On March 24, at 8:20 p.m., the Dumas ISD flipped on the lights at its football, baseball and tennis venues, and a national movement was born.
Dumas High School sent out a photo of its lit-up football stadium through its Twitter account with the message: “To the students of Dumas ISD: Tonight and every weekday night from 8:00 to 9:00 we are going to burn our stadium lights for you ... as a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are on our hearts and minds. To the Great State of Texas: We challenge you to do the same. {a class=”PrettyLink hashtag customisable” dir=”ltr” href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/bethelight?src=hash” rel=”tag” data-query-source=”hashtag_click” data-scribe=”element:hashtag”}#bethelight{/a}.”
The movement was launched in support of the Class of 2020, which has had its final months of high school flipped upside-down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Oregon, Madras Athletic Director Evan Brown caught wind of the movement, and reached out to his fellow central Oregon colleagues. Brown, a graduate of Nazarene School of Roseburg, reached out through a Zoom conference meeting and within a day, nine schools committed to the program.
The next day, another 50 were on board. One day later, the total was 78, and it continues to grow.
Friday night, at schools throughout Douglas County, the stadium lights were fired up at 8:20 p.m. — the equivalent of 20:20 military time — to honor this year’s graduating class.
At Roseburg’s Finlay Field, every Friday night at 8:20 p.m., the football stadium will be lit up for exactly 20 minutes. Douglas, Yoncalla, North Douglas and Riddle jumped on board for this week, and more schools are expected to join the cause in coming weeks.
At Douglas High School, seniors Lindsay Lousignont and Madi Hester took in the Trojans’ lit-up football field, adrift in a fog of what their final year of high school has become.
“We came to almost every football game, especially since this was our senior year” said Lousignont. “We needed to be celebrating all of our ‘lasts’. That’s what sucks. This was our senior season, and senior trip got canceled. Senior prom got canceled. That’s the biggest bummer. All of our ‘lasts’ didn’t happen.”
“This class will have endured and prospered in ways that have not been experienced in a lifetime,” Roseburg A.D. Russ Bolin said via e-mail. “Here at Roseburg High School, we want to say thank you to all of our students and especially our student-athletes who have — to date — not had a spring sports season.
“If you see the stadium lights on, you will know that we miss and look forward to seeing our students again.”
