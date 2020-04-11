If you are on any form of social media, there is a good chance you have come across a video of 16 multi-colored marbles sprinting down a six-inch wide sand track, complete with audio play-by-play.
As people have been sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, those videos have become some of the most watched on YouTube.
On a lazy July day in 2016, Greg Woods found himself falling down a Reddit rabbit hole. He stumbled across one of Jelle Bakker’s marble races, and thought it would be interesting to throw an audio element to the “carnage” taking place on the track.
“It was just one camera and natural sounds,” Woods recalls of the video. “What struck me was a shot of a starting lineup and the names of the marbles. I ran it for a few seconds and paused and thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if this was called like a Formula 1 race?’”
So Woods, with a background in local radio analysis while in college, posted a reply with his voice over the video, Bakker found it, and a budding dynasty exploded.
“It has been unbelievable the growth of this,” said Woods, referencing the YouTube channel Jelle’s Marble Runs, which has seen a nearly 400% increase in YouTube video views and this week eclipsed 900,000 subscribers since “shelter at home” orders began in mid-March.
“It’s been steady in the last couple of years, but absolutely nothing like it’s been in the last couple of weeks,” Woods said. “It gives people something to do to help them ride this out, and hopefully it’s helping.”
The events have evolved from sand rallies to full-blown winter and summer Olympiads, with 40,000 subscribers tuning into the “live” broadcasts.
Bakker, who lives with autism, is the mastermind behind basically everything marbles.
He designs the sand (or snow) tracks. In his studio in Nijmegen, Netherlands, he and his brother Dion design the Legos-style tracks for everything from the 5-meter sprint to hurdling, under-water racing, speed skating. Shoot, during the 2018 Marble League winter season, they brought in ice hockey and curling.
Even white-water rafting and bobsled.
The set-up process in itself is quite the undertaking. While setting up a 5-meter sprint track takes only a few minutes, a 20-meter-long sand track can take an entire afternoon, with up to four people using nothing more than garden hoes and cement trowels for construction.
“Marble runs were nothing new to the internet at that time, for sure. It was always s popular thing for toddlers to build,” said Anton Weber, who handles public relations for JMR. “But doing them in an absolutely professional manner, even treating the marbles as athletes and having a world-class announcer, is something that was very unusual.”
(In less than an hour of watching the early sand marble rallies, many fans already have their favorite teams and “athletes”. Shoot, after two hours I had already switched teams: I started out all about the “Orangers” because it was close to the Baltimore Orioles; shortly after, I’m full-blown on the “Savage Speeders” bandwagon, going so far as to report one of their racers to Woods on a possible rules violation).
In addition to the “Orangers” and “Savage Speeders”, there are at least 30 different teams, whose names are based on marble design. There are the “Thunderbolts”, the “Midnight Wisps”, “Team Gallactic”, “Balls of Chaos”, “Crazy Cat’s Eyes”. In a controversial move in 2017, the host “Oceanics” fired their coach in the middle of the summer Olympiad.
“The Hazers” are a crowd favorite, as are “Team Primary” and “Team Momo”, who actually combined forces in the 2019 Summer Marble League when Team Momo’s “Momo” was injured in the fidget spinner competition.
The only reason most fans would know any of this, or would even care about “Momo’s” chip injury, or teammate “Momomomo” — who fell ill with altitude sickness in the 2018 winter bobsleigh event — is because of Woods.
Woods’ broadcasts actually give these 3/8-inch diameter athletes a personality. All the way down to the “streaker” who rushed the track during the 2017 summer 5-meter sprint. That “streaker” was met by four blue “security” marbles at the end of the track and, through stop-action animation, was briskly escorted from the arena.
He’s Bob Costas with his voice. His cadence is entirely Jim Nantz. With a little Doc Emrick thrown in for good measure.
“It’s an ongoing process,” says Woods, who usually receives the videos from Jelle Bakker early in the week and spends 20-30 minutes to lay down the audio. “I listen back to some of the early videos and I just cringe. But there’s no handbook to describe what marbles are going in a sporting competition.
“I try to pull things from racing. Things I can use from an F1 race, a human footrace. A football game. You have to bring things in that work in the paradigm of competition.”
Thus, the scandalous incident from the 2017 summer Marble League. The “Jungle Jumpers”, who were at the bottom of the team standings late in the competition, finally won an event and hit the town hard that night. So hard, in fact, that they failed to make it to the next day’s competition.
In truth, Jelle simply forgot the green-and-black marbles when he went to set up the next day’s sand rally.
In 2020, Jelle’s Marble Runs launched the inaugural season of “Marbula One,” a series of track races ranging from 9 to 16 laps depending on course length, with a conveyor belt to transport the marbles back to the top of the track. “Wispy” of the “Midnight Wisps” took a nasty fall off that belt in one race, prompting the “safety committee” to institute stricter safety standards at future tracks.
The Marbula One season concluded April 5. The summer Marble League was due to begin in August. But with the cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Woods said that the league could kick-start as early as June.
Up next is the Formula E season, due to debut April 19.
“We almost feel like there is more of a responsibility on us,” Woods said. “I just think it speaks volumes about the role sports plays in our lives whether we we really know it or not.”
What started out as a whim has been seen as an essential space-filler as sports fans around the world are stuck twiddling their thumbs.
“We like to think that it is our mission is to spread positive vibes,” Weber said. “To help our fans escape the madness of the real world, even if it’s just for a brief moment, and to enjoy the little things.”
Woods, a program specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa, completed his Bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and holds a Master’s in behavioral health.
But for now, the 31-year-old is “that marble play-by-play guy.”
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” said Woods after seeing one of his broadcasts appear on ESPN’s “The Ocho”. “Just being on in primetime on a Sunday night?
“The reactions have been amazing. Just astounding.”
For Woods — and a growing legion of new fans — these rolling marbles are cathartic.
“Think about what it does from a mental or emotional standpoint,” he said. “The emotions of describing the marbles are the same as any other sport. You’re rooting for the underdog. For the broken record. The great performances. The comebacks. It let’s us get those emotions out.
“We just want to help let those emotions out, even if it was just through marbles.”
