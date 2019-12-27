The growing pains continued for the Roseburg High School boys basketball team Thursday night.
The Indians, on a six-game losing streak after winning their season opener on Dec. 4, were blown out coming out of halftime, dropping a 75-48 decision to McNary in the opening round of the Abby’s Classic at North Medford High School.
Roseburg was outscored 25-5 in the third quarter and had no answer for 6-foot-4 McNary post Nate Meithof, who finished with a game-high 32 points.
“That third quarter really jumped up and bit us,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “We played pretty solid except for one quarter. We’re still trying to play a complete game.”
Matt Parker led the Tribe (1-7) with 13 points and Jacob Parker also hit double figures with 10. Attreyu Pinard chipped in nine points.
Roseburg faces Ashland at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
MCNARY (75) — Nate Meithof 32, Gonzalez 8, Long 8, Johnson 8, Flores 7, Smedema 4, Ochoa 2, Rodriguez 2, Nunez, Copeland. Totals 28 11-14 75.
ROSEBURG (48) — Matt Parker 13, J. Parker 10, Pinard 9, Olson 6, Six 4, Johnson 3, Klopfenstein 2, Krall 1. Totals 18 6-8 48.
McNary 18 16 25 16 — 75
Roseburg 8 16 5 19 — 48
3-Point Goals — McNary 8 (Meithof 3, Gonzalez 2, Long 2, Flores), Roseburg 6 (M. Parker 2, Olson 2, J. Parker, Johnson). Total Fouls — McNary 15, Roseburg 14.
