We’re down to the Elite Eight of The News-Review’s Movie Madness sports movie poll.
Readers from around Douglas County and and beyond have chimed in on what sports movies they think are the best of all time. A couple of upsets, based on initial seedings, have taken place.
“The Karate Kid,” a No. 8 seed and a movie from 1984, matches up with the 1974 version of “The Longest Yard” in one quarterfinal. Another matchup includes “The Waterboy,” starring Adam Sandler, vs. “Bull Durham,” starring Kevin Costner.
Two No. 1 seeds remain: “Major League” and “Hoosiers.” “Major League” squares off against “Rocky,” and “Hoosiers” is paired up against “Caddyshack.”
Readers can vote by going to The News-Review’s Facebook page, the newspaper’s Twitter page, or by clicking on the Survey Monkey link provided on the online version of the story located at www.nrtoday.com. Or vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QT8H2QS
All who participate will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card. The deadline for Elite Eight voting is noon on Saturday, and the final vote to determine everyone’s favorite sports movie starts on Sunday, April 19.
Information: 541-672-3321.
