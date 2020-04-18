“Caddyshack” vs. “Karate Kid?”
“Rocky” vs. “The Waterboy?”
They’re not matchups now. But they could be.
We had our best turnout yet for our Movie Madness sports movie challenge. More than five times as many people voted for their favorite movies in our Elite Eight — based on the movies that were remaining from the original 64-movie bracket — to bring our Final Four.
There have been some great movies eliminated. “Chariots of Fire” won an Oscar for best picture. “Field of Dreams” isn’t just a movie, it’s a tourist attraction in Iowa that, even now, could be considered social-distancing compliant.
But “Rocky” has a statue.
“The Karate Kid” has “Wax on, wax off.”
“Caddyshack” has a gopher.
And “The Waterboy” has “high-quality H2O.”
Apparently, that was enough.
You can participate in the final round of voting at www.nrtoday.com, where you’ll have a chance to vote on semifinal winners and a champion.
Anyone who has voted has been entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card courtesy of Brooke Communications and The News-Review. And they’re allowed to vote in this one, too.
After all, more entries mean more chances to win.
The final voting deadline is noon on Tuesday. The winner will be notified via Facebook and announced in Thursday’s paper.
Good luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.