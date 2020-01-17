TRI CITY — Dominic Lewis and Layne Collom scored 22 points apiece as sixth-ranked Cascade Christian blasted South Umpqua 86-33 in a Far West League boys basketball game Friday night.
The game was halted — and almost called off — after a power outage with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Challengers outscored SU 27-3 in the third quarter.
Kade Johnson had nine points, freshman Jace Johnson scored eight and Ever Lamm had five points and six rebounds for the Lancers (3-11, 1-1 FWL), who visit St. Mary's in Medford Tuesday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (86) — Dominic Lewis 22, Layne Collom 22, Coster 10, Schaan 9, Reece 6, Miller 4, Schmidt 4, Coppedge 3, Crowl 3, McPheeters 2, Spurlock 1, Meilicke, Brehm. Totals 32 11-17 86.
SOUTH UMPQUA (33) — Kade Johnson 9, J. Johnson 8, Lamm 5, Gosselin 4, Wilson 3, Morgan 2, Eastridge 2, Jaynes, Geiger, Frye. Totals 12 6-10 33.
C. Christian;20;20;27;19;—;86
South Umpqua;7;11;3;12;—;33
3-Point Goals — C.C. 11 (Collom 5, Coster 2, Reece 1, Schaan 1, Coppedge 1, Lewis 1), S.U. 3 (J. Johnson 2, Wilson 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 14, S.U. 11.
JV Score — Cascade Christian 55, South Umpqua 53.
