TURNER — Tanner Parks had 14 points, but visiting North Douglas struggled with the size of Crosshill Christian as the host Eagles earned a 64-49 nonleague boys basketball victory on Saturday night.
Evan Dallum, the Eagles' 6-foot-7 post, led all scorers with 21 points while guard Carter Knox added 17 for Crosshill Christian (7-0 overall), ranked fourth in the latest OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll.
Keagan Mast posted nine points and Colter Anderson added eight for the Warriors (5-3).
North Douglas will visit Reedsport Dec. 30.
NORTH DOUGLAS (49) — Tanner Parks 14, Mast 9, Anderson 8, Gant 7, J. Gerrard 5, Frieze 4, Rabuck 2, Duncan, Olds, Black, R. Gerrard. Totals 17 12-15 49.
CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN (64) — Evan Dallum 21, Knox 17, Witham 8, Stoddard 7, Hesse 7, Spoerhase 3, Schanz 1, O. Spaulding, Wolczak, Harris, C. Spaulding. Totals 22 12-21 64.
N. Douglas;6;17;11;15;—;49
Crosshill Chr.;11;26;13;14;—;64
3-Point Goals — N.D. 3 (Mast, J. Gerrard, Parks), C.C. 8 (Knox 4, Dallum 3, Spoerhase 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 17, C.C. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.