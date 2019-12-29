No. 10
The Days Creek, Sutherlin and South Umpqua volleyball teams all turned in strong prep seasons during the fall season.
Days Creek finished third in the Class 1A state tournament with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 win over Country Christian of Molalla at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Wolves, who went unbeaten in Skyline League play under first-year coach Gloria Kruzic, finished 29-3 overall.
Seniors Joleen Crume and Moriah Michaels were all-tournament first-team selections. Ashtyn Slater and Megan Kruzic made the second team.
In 3A, Sutherlin finished fourth and South Umpqua fifth in the state tournament at Forest Grove High School.
The Bulldogs, who shared the Far West League regular season title (their first league volleyball championship in school history), defeated Burns 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19 for fourth place in the tourney. Sutherlin finished 20-10 on the season.
Senior outside hitter Alyssa Fox was an all-tournament first-team and first-team all-state selection for Sutherlin, which was guided by Kathy Rice.
South Umpqua (19-9) dropped the third-place match to Salem Academy, losing 25-18, 17-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12.
Senior Jenna Whitmore was a first-team all-tournament and second-team all-state pick for S.U., coached by Sarah Gray.
