ELKTON — The No. 10-ranked Elkton girls jumped on Eddyville Charter from the opening seconds, racing to a 45-6 halftime lead in a 61-28 victory in the first round of the Class 1A basketball playoffs Tuesday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Margaret Byle posted a game-high 14 points and added five rebounds and five steals for the Elks (20-7), who overwhelmed a younger group of Eagles who do not have a senior on their roster.
"They are just a younger team and couldn't handle our pressure," Elkton coach Rob Parker said.
Elkton shot 58% from the field in the first half, including 71% in the second quarter.
Kieryn Carnes had 12 points and nine assists for the Elks, Olivia Humphries added nine points and Aspyn Luzier scored seven for Elkton. Alexis Halstead grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Elkton will travel to sixth-ranked Mohawk in the second round Friday, with the winner advancing to the eight-team Class 1A state tournament, which will be held March 4-7 in Baker City.
EDDYVILLE (28) — Rylee Russell 12, Demaris 5, Lopez 4, Mekemson 3, Gassner 2, Thomson 2, Turner. Totals 10-42 7-12 28.
ELKTON (61) — Margaret Byle 14, Carnes 12, Humphries 9, Luzier 7, Olson 5, Me. Byle 4, Halstead 4, McCall 2, Peacock 2, Williamson 1, Peters 1, Brar. Totals 27-68 6-19 61.
Eddyville;4;2;11;11;—;28
Elkton;25;20;12;4;—;61
3-Point Goals — Eddy. 1 (Russell), Elk. 1 (Luzier). Total Fouls — Eddy. 15, Elk. 10. Fouled Out — Gassner. Rebounds — Eddy. 27 (Lopez 8), Elk. 35 (Halstead 7).
