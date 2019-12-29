No. 4
When Zach Holland accepted his diploma last spring, he left Glide High as one of the most decorated athletes in the school's history.
In February, Holland capped a perfect senior season on the wrestling mat, winning the Class 2A/1A 170-pound championship and finishing 37-0 on the season. It was his second state championship and fourth top-3 finish at the state meet, wrapping up a 121-9 record over his four years.
Holland joined Gabe Forrester (2008-10) and Walker Damewood (2011-12, '14) as the only multiple-time state champions in Glide's history.
In the spring, Holland worked double duty as an outfielder for the Wildcats while also competing in the javelin in track and field. He won the Class 2A javelin title with a throw of 197 feet, 3 inches. It was the fourth best mark in Oregon among all classifications.
On the diamond, Holland's efforts as an outfielder and pitcher earned him Class 2A/1A Special District 4 Player of the Year honors, and he received first-team all-state honors as an outfielder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.