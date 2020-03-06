The fourth-seeded Knappa Loggers’ length was too much for No. 5 Oakland to handle as the Loggers felled the Oakers, 71-55, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament Thursday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The loss snapped a 20-game winning streak for the Central Valley Conference champions.
The Northwest League champions used the length of 6-7 senior wing Mason Westerholm, 6-7 sophomore post Logan Morrill and 6-2 junior guard Devin Hoover to frustrate the Oakers, who struggled to find clear passing lanes and shot a meager 4-24 from 3-point range.
“We had some great looks (from beyond the arc), but they were a lot deeper than we needed to be,” Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. “Also, they’re closing with a 6-7 athletic guy instead of a smaller guy and we couldn’t adjust.”
The Oakers also struggled with their ball movement, which resulted in 19 turnovers.
“We were trying to thread passes into holes that in the regular season you can get away with,” Clark said. “We were passive. A lot of guys standing and waiting for the ball instead of attacking the way we needed to.”
Knappa jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game and never trailed. Conrad Jones’ jumper near the end of the first quarter pulled the Oakers within 14-11, but the Loggers executed a 12-3 scoring run in the first half of the second quarter to go up 26-14.
A layup by the Oakers’ Noah Strempel two minutes into the third quarter pulled Oakland within 36-31. It was the was the last time the Oakers would be within five points of Knappa.
Senior Colton Brownson had a solid game for Oakland with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals, while Strempel had a team-high 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Triston Mask scored 13 points, but was just 3-for-11 from 3-point range.
“Our goal is always the same: to come over here and play on Saturday,” Clark said. “We just have to come out and knock down some shots and get some stops.”
Hoover led three Loggers in double figures with a game-high 23 points, and Takalo added 16 points along with six rebounds. Kanai Phillip added 12 points with nine boards.
Knappa advanced to face No. 1 seed Toledo at 6:30 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals.
Oakland (24-4) will played Bandon in a consolation game Friday at 9 a.m. The Oakers beat Bandon 47-36 on Dec. 28.
OAKLAND (55) — Noah Strempel 7-17 4-6 18, Chastain 0-5 0-0 0, Cummings 1-1 2-4 4, Mask 4-15 2-4 13, Brownson 6-8 3-4 16, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Picknell 1-3 0-0 2, Brooksby 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 11-18 55.
KNAPPA (71) — Devin Hoover 8-20 5-7 23, Phillip 5-8 2-2 12, Westerholm 4-7 0-0 9, Ramvick 2-3 0-0 4, Takalo 5-12 4-8 16, Miethe 1-4 1-2 3, McMahan 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Gale 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, C. Morrill 0-0 0-0 0, L. Morrill 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-57 12-19 71.
Oakland 11 14 15 15 — 55
Knappa 14 17 18 22 — 71
3-Point Goals — Oakland 4-24 (Mask 3-11, Brownson 1-1, Strempel 0-4, Chastain 0-3, Jones 0-2, Picknell 0-2, Brooksby 0-1), Knappa 5-17 (Takalo 2-4, Hoover 2-8, Westerholm 1-4, Ramvick 0-1). Total Fouls — Oakland 18, Knappa 19. Fouled Out — Cummings, Westerholm, Ramvick. Rebounds — Oakland 31 (Brownson 10), Knappa 38 (Phillip 9). Assists — Oakland 10 (Strempel 6), Knappa 6 (Hoover, Phillip 2). Turnovers — Oakland 19, Knappa 19.
