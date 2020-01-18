REDMOND — The Newberg Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Oregon Wrestling Forum, solidified that notion with a 51-21 thumping of Roseburg in the championship dual Saturday night at the Oregon Wrestling Classic.
The Bruins recorded seven pins in the victory.
Roseburg reached the championship match by beating Oregon City 78-0 in the quarterfinal round and third-ranked Mountain View 44-12 in the semifinals.
Against Newberg, Nash Singleton got the Indians on the board with a 56-second pin at 120 pounds, and Rhett Martin (132) scored a 3-0 decision to get Roseburg within 12-9. From there, Newberg notched four consecutive pins — three in the first round — to put the match out of reach.
Rogan Coffman (195) had Roseburg's only other victory in a contested match, scoring a first-round pin.
In the Class 3A tournament, South Umpqua won its pigtail match against No. 11 Pleasant Hill 39-29. Jonathan Ashcroft (170) had a 12-second pin and David Geyer (195) a 22-second fall for the Lancers, while Tanner Wilson (132) also scored a pin.
South Umpqua was eliminated by top-ranked Burns 72-12 in the quarterfinals. The Lancers' lone wins in that dual came by way of a 15-second pin from Andrew Allen at 285 pounds, and a second-round pin by Brayden Reedy at 220.
Reedsport placed fourth in the Class 2A/1A tournament, dropping two straight duals after winning its quarterfinal over Crane, 42-33.
Oregon Wrestling Classic
Class 6A Championship
Newberg 51, Roseburg 21
106 — Sophia Redwine, N, dec. Cristian Martinez, R, 6-0. 113 — Nicky Olmstead, N, p. Cameron Cross, R, 1:57. 120 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Harrison Womack, N, :56. 126 — Ayden Garver, N, dec. Kahleb Diaz, R, 6-0. 132 — Rhett Martin, R, dec. Boulder Friesen, N, 3-0. 138 — Micah Worthington, N, p. Varrius Scanlan, R, 1:15. 145 — Charlie Evans, N, p. Adam Leaton, R, 2:22. 152 — Gavin Korkeakoski, N, p. Tristin David, R, :55. 160 — Hudson Davis, N, p. Colin Rietmann, R, :29. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, won by fft. 182 — Braden Baxter, N, p. Rourke Martin, R, 1:44. 195 — Rogan Coffman, R, p. Alec Love, N, 1:13. 220 — Hunter James, N, p. Hunter Blix, R, 5:35. 285 — Connor O’Bryan, N, dec. Tyler Estes, R, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.