YONCALLA — The fifth-ranked North Douglas Warriors raced to a 31-3 halftime lead in a 45-22 Skyline League North girls basketball victory over host Yoncalla Friday night.
The Warriors (14-1, 4-0 Skyline) led 19-0 after the first quarter.
Natalie Thompson had 10 points, Nicki Derrick added seven and Sofia Alcantar and Samantha MacDowell had six points each to lead North Douglas.
Freshman Nichole Noffsinger had 10 points and Ashley Powers scored six for the Eagles (11-5, 3-3).
North Douglas is home with Elkton in Skyline North action Saturday, while Yoncalla will visit the Elks next Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Natalie Thompson 10, Derrick 7, Alcantar 6, MacDowell 6, Olds 5, Williams 4, Ward 2, Harkins 2, Draeger 2, Hulsey 1, Ward, Holcomb. Totals 16 11-19 45.
YONCALLA (22) — Nichole Noffsinger 10, Powers 6, Soto 3, Van Loon 2, Elam 1, Record, Harman, Stevens. Totals 8 4-10 22.
North Douglas;19;12;7;7;—;45
Yoncalla;0;3;11;8;—;22
3-Point Goals — N.D. 1 (Thompson), Yon. 2 (Powers, Soto). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Yon. 13.
