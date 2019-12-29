News-Review Sports Editor
No. 2
The North Douglas High softball team captured its second Class 2A/1A championship in three years with a 15-6 victory over Kennedy of Mt. Angel on May 31 at the University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium.
Junior right-hander Nicki Derrick, the Special District 3 player of the year, pitched the win, allowing six hits with 16 strikeouts.
First baseman Natalie Draeger led the Warriors’ 14-hit attack, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. Riley Black had three hits, while Derrick and Sofia Alcantar each added two safeties. Cydni Dill knocked in three runs.
Ninth-seeded North Douglas (28-3) never trailed, taking a 9-0 advantage before the No. 7 Trojans (22-5) scored their first run.
The Warriors’ postseason began on the road with a 12-7 win over Bonanza. North Douglas shut out No. 1 Grant Union 5-0 in the quarterfinals and eliminated No. 20 Lakeview 2-0 at home in the semis.
North Douglas, guided by Jesse Rice, only had two seniors on its roster: Black, a second baseman, and centerfielder Joanna Alcantar. The Warriors figure to be in the title hunt — health permitting — in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.