OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers used a smothering defense to thrash East Linn Christian 60-34 in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Nut House.
The Oakers (10-3 overall, 2-0 CVC) had 16 steals as a team and forced 23 turnovers in the win, which saw Oakland take a 29-8 lead into halftime after a 19-3 second-quarter scoring run.
"We just played great lockdown defense," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We went five minutes without scoring in the first quarter but only gave up two points. I think they are a much better team than we made them look tonight."
Colton Brownson continued to fill the stat sheet for the Oakers with game-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds, and also had five steals and three blocked shots. Triston Mask added 15 points and four steals and Corbin Picknell chipped in 10 points with three steals and a pair of blocks.
The Oakers are home with Monroe Tuesday.
EAST LINN CHR. (34) — Devin King 11, Weller 9, Walusiak 6, Slayden 4, C. King 2, Menguita 2, Baker, Schermerhorn. Totals 11 9-14 34.
OAKLAND (60) — Colton Brownson 19, Mask 15, Picknell 10, N. Strempel 7, Miller 3, Brooksby 2, Carlson 2, Jones 2, Chastain, Cummings, Alcantar, S. Strempel, Salyer, Kelly. Totals 25 4-9 60.
East Linn Chr.;5;3;14;12;—;34
Oakland;10;19;22;9;—;60
3-Point Goals — ELC 3 (D. King 2, Walusiak), Oak. 6 (Mask 2, Picknell 2, Brownson, N. Strempel). Total Fouls — ELC 11, Oak. 11. Fouled Out — Weller. Rebounds — ELC 19 (Slayden 5), Oak. 31 (Brownson 8).
JV Score — Oakland 44, East Linn Christian 10.
