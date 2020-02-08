OAKLAND — Senior guard Noah Strempel stuffed the stat sheet and the No. 6-ranked Oakland Oakers carved out a 57-38 Central Valley Conference boys basketball victory over visiting Regis Saturday night at the Nut House.
Strempel finished with a game-high 17 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, four assists and three blocked shots for the Oakers (19-3, 10-0 CVC), who overcame a 12-for-27 performance at the free-throw line.
"We got great contributions from a lot of different people," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We got a really good effort from our swing players, especially in the first half."
Triston Mask added 14 points for the Oakers, while Baker Brooksby chipped in six points and five rebounds. Silas Strempel also had five boards for Oakland, which can wrap up the CVC championship Tuesday with a win over second-place Jefferson (17-3, 10-1) in Oakland.
REGIS (38) — Jakob Silbernagel 12, Bishop 9, Nees 7, Clute 4, Voltin 3, Stuckart 2, Vaughn 1, Persons, Dickey, K. Silbernagel, C. Silbernagel. Totals 13 10-23 38.
OAKLAND (57) — Noah Strempel 17, Mask 14, Brooksby 6, Chastain 5, Brownson 4, S. Strempel 3, Alcantar 3, Cummings 2, Picknell 2, Carlson 1, Jones, Allen, Miller, Salyer, Kelly. Totals 21 12-27 57.
Regis;5;10;16;7;—;38
Oakland;11;14;21;11;—;57
3-Point Goals — Regis 2 (Bishop, Nees), Oak. 3 (Mask 2, Brooksby). Total Fouls — Regis 21, Oak. 19. Fouled Out — Clute.
JV Score — Oakland 63, Regis 47.
