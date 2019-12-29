No. 9
Douglas County's small schools had a long list of individual state track and field champions at Western Oregon University in Monmouth during the spring season.
Heading the first-place finishers was Sutherlin sophomore Jadyn Vermillion, who won the Class 3A girls long jump with a best of 17 feet, 4 inches. She also was a member of the Bulldogs' victorious 4x100-meter relay team (50.25 seconds) along with Mallory Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria and Sierra Nielsen. Vermillion had runner-up finishes in the 200 and triple jump.
Gavin Eastwood was also a state champ for Sutherlin, winning the high jump (6-6). Douglas sophomore Mackenzii Phillips won the girls javelin (137-7), her second straight state crown in the event and first in 3A.
In 2A, Glide got titles from Zach Holland in the javelin (197-3), Dillon Towne in the discus (158-0) and Kay-Lee Jo Hendron in the girls discus (127-11). It was Towne's third straight state crown and first in 2A. Oakland's Kevin Meier won the triple jump (45-1 1/2).
In 1A, Camas Valley had a pair of winners as Jared Hunt won the javelin (172-1) and Noel Krissie won the girls 100 (12.78). Elkton's Sadie Olson won the girls discus (117-9).
The Sutherlin girls finished second behind St. Mary's of Medford in the 3A team standings with 60 points. The Oakland boys were third in the 2A standings with 44 points.
