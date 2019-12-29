No. 7
After multiple delays and plenty of anticipation, artificial turf finally started getting installed on the playing surface at Bill Gray Legion Stadium in Roseburg in December of 2019.
Crews broke ground in August after the American Legion baseball season wrapped up. Heavy machinery excavated the grass and dirt to make way for a new drainage system and base layers.
It took longer than expected, but the first piece of artificial turf was placed on the field on Dec. 14. Crews from Synthetic Turf Consulting out of Durango, Colorado, have been working to place light and dark green sections for the grass areas and a dark, chocolaty brown turf for the dirt areas.
The project now has an expected finish date of early to mid January 2020. The field’s naming rights have been sold and will now be referred to as Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Carwash Field.
Volunteers have also made upgrades to the dugouts and the outfield fence at Bill Gray Legion Stadium. Further upgrades are also in the planning stage.
