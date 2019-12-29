No. 8
Roseburg High graduate Zack Mandera proved he was more than just a big fish in a small pond in 2019.
The two-sport standout at Roseburg High School went from being a first-team all-state baseball player during his senior season in the spring to surprisingly earning a starting role at linebacker on the Portland State University football team during his freshman season in the fall.
Mandera helped guide the Roseburg High baseball team to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs as a starting pitcher, third baseman and first baseman. He batted .361 with six doubles, one triple and two home runs. He had 14 walks and 16 RBIs and scored 17 runs in his final season of prep baseball.
Mandera turned in his bat and glove for pads and a helmet and moved to Portland over the summer to get an early start on his college football career with the Vikings. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker beat out two juniors, a sophomore and a redshirt freshman to earn a starting role in Portland State’s season opener at Arkansas.
Mandera played in all 12 games for the Vikings, starting in four. He was the only true freshman on the Vikings’ roster to start more than one game and was one of only three true freshmen to earn a start. Mandera finished the season with 27 total tackles, half a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
