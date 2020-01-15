The lights dimmed, AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" filled the gym, and sophomore 106-pounder Cristian Martinez led the Roseburg Indians onto the wrestling mat.
He might as well have been running point in a convoy.
The Tribe recorded 11 pins — eight in the first round and four in the first minute — in obliterating South Medford 81-0 Wednesday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
"We attacked well. Guys didn't stand around," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "Those are the things you have to do to beat good wrestlers."
After Roseburg accepted forfeits at the three heaviest weights, Martinez got the pin party started at 106 pounds, taking a 4-2 lead into the second round before scoring a reversal which put South Medford's Landin Davis on his back. The official pin time was 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
"It's exciting," Martinez said of leading his team onto the mat for the first time. "I was a little nervous, but once you get out there, it's fun."
Cameron Cross, ranked No. 6 in the Class 6A 113-pound class by the Oregon Wrestling Forum, gave up an early takedown before reversing seventh-ranked Brayden Ostvick to his back and scoring a pin in 1:11.
Kaden Schlatter, a 120-pound junior, followed with the quickest pin of the night, dropping Connor Maukonen in a mere 17 seconds to push Roseburg's lead to 36-0.
"We're starting to get it together and figure out what we need to do," Schlatter said. "We have to push each other to get better, and lately we've just been going at it."
After Nash Singleton (126) pinned Mateo Pena in 1:11 and Kahleb Diaz finished Leif Erickson in 1:18, fans were treated to the match of the night between 138-pound 13th-ranked sophomore Rhett Martin and South Medford's Kilian Cosgrove, ranked No. 8.
Martin got out to a 4-1 lead after the first period with a pair of takedowns and allowing an escape. Cosgrove was granted an escape prior to the start of the second round, and Martin was dinged a point for stalling midway through the third, trying to stay alive with Cosgrove working for points from top position.
Martin was able to kill the clock for a 4-3 decision victory, the only match of the night to go the distance.
"I wasn't aware (of the stalling point), but I knew it was coming," Martin said. "I was pretty tired on the bottom. I was trying to work up and struggling, but I knew I was ahead enough that it would be OK."
"We had a real good win by Cameron and Rhett beat a guy that's ranked ahead of him a little bit. They both wrestled well. That was encouraging."
Archer Bergeron (145) followed with a pin with five seconds left in the second round over the Panthers' Wyatt Rasor, Tristin David (152) scored an 80-second fall over Lucas Rivera, and Colin Rietmann (160), Darian Thacker (170) and Rourke Martin (182) finished out the dual with Roseburg pins in the first minute of each match.
"We've been working pretty hard this week," Rourke Martin said of the team's response to its criteria loss to Thurston. "We've been focused more on the little things. We just have to get our minds focused. Our training is good, but it's the mental game that can kill you."
The Indians are hopeful that the revamped lineup — aided in wrestlers being able to drop down in class according to their respective weight-loss plans — can pay dividends this weekend at the Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond.
"We weren't able to have a 113-pounder until this week, and it does make us a lot better at the bottom," Lander said. "It's encouraging for sure, but we'll have some tough opponents and have to wrestle well for sure this weekend."
Roseburg is slated to face McNary, Tualatin, Cleveland and Sherwood in pool wrestling Friday. The bracketed tournament will be Saturday.
Roseburg 81, South Medford 0
195 — Rogan Coffman, R, by forfeit. 220 — Tyler Estes, R, by fft. 285 — Hunter Blix, R, by fft. 106 — Cristian Martinez, R, p. Landin Davis, SM, 2:58. 113 — Cameron Cross, R, p. Brayden Ostvick, SM, 1:11. 120 — Kaden Schlatter, R, p. Connor Maukonen, SM, 0:17. 126 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Mateo Pena, SM, 1:11. 132 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Leif Erickson, SM, 1:18. 138 — Rhett Martin, R, dec. Kilian Cosgrove, SM, 4-3. 145 — Archer Bergeron, R, p. Wyatt Rasor, SM, 3:55. 152 — Tristin David, R, p. Lucas Rivera, SM, 1:20. 160 — Colin Rietmann, R, p. Nathaniel Olsen-Benton, SM, 0:51. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Isaiah Oliver, SM, 0:21. 182 — Rourke Martin, R, p. Hunter Hernandez, SM, 0:36.
