No. 6
Shalyn Gray played a leading role on the South Umpqua High basketball, softball and volleyball teams in 2019, receiving postseason honors in each sport.
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter/middle blocker led the volleyball team to a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament and a 19-9 overall record, making the all-tournament second team. She finished with 306 kills, 447 digs and 45 aces on the season.
Gray was selected first-team all-state. She was a first-team all-Far West League selection and was named the defensive player of the year.
In softball during the spring, the Lancers advanced to the state semifinals and finished 22-6 overall. Gray, a shortstop, was voted first-team all-league and first-team all-state. She hit .590 in FWL games.
The basketball team won 10 games and didn't advance to the playoffs, but Gray made second-team all-league. S.U. started the 2019-20 season 7-0 and has hopes of reaching the postseason.
