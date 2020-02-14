WINSTON — Sutherlin raced to a 29-4 lead after one quarter the the Bulldogs closed out their Far West League girls basketball season with a 59-43 victory Friday night at Douglas.
Kiersten Haines hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs, who won their 22nd game of the season and finished 10-0 in the FWL. Freshman Micah Wicks chipped in 16 points and Jadyn Vermillion added 14 for Sutherlin.
Maleata Snuka-Polamalu led the Trojans (8-16, 3-7) with 14 points. Adrianna Sapp added 12 and Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu added seven points and nine rebounds.
"We have a good team coming back," said Douglas first-year coach Darwin Barney, who will not lose any seniors to graduation. "We have some work to do (in the spring/summer), but we have some athleticism. If we can get shots to fall, we will look a lot differently."
The Bulldogs, who are No. 1 in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 3A power rankings and No. 2 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, are idle until Feb. 28, when they will open the state playoffs at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin will know its first-round state playoff opponent when the rankings are frozen on Feb. 22.
SUTHERLIN (59) — Kiersten Haines 19, Wicks 16, Vermillion 14, Richardson 4, Ganger 4, Gill 2, Radmer, Summers, Bailey, Snow. Totals 22 7-12 59.
DOUGLAS (43) — Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 14, Sapp 12, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 7, Powell 4, Thorp 3, Skurk 2, Wiegman 1, Bennett, Phillips. Totals 19 5-8 43.
Sutherlin;29;15;13;2;—;59
Douglas;4;6;12;21;—;43
3-Point Goals — Suth. 8 (Haines 5, Wicks 3), Doug. 0. Total Fouls — Suth. 4, Doug. 10.
JV Score — Sutherlin def. Douglas (OT).
