For the second straight season, the Umpqua Community College women's basketball team came up one win short of finishing as the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament champion.
Fourth-ranked Wenatchee Valley handed the No. 3 Riverhawks a heartbreaking 74-70 loss in the title game held at Everett (Washington) Community College on March 17.
Darian Mitchell, a Douglas High graduate, posted a double-double for Umpqua (28-5) with 24 points and 10 rebounds and added four assists. Ex-Sutherlin star Taylor Stricklin, the lone sophomore on the roster, added 21 points. Cielo Gonzalez came off the bench to contribute 15 points and three steals.
Mitchell and Taylor Stricklin, the daughter of UCC coach Dave Stricklin, were selected to the all-tournament first team. Gonzalez and Grace Campbell were second-team picks.
Taylor Stricklin, the South Region player of the year, was selected to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team. She led the NWAC in scoring (24 points) and 3-pointers made (136) and left UCC as its all-time top scorer (1,318) and 3-point scorer (209 treys). She's now playing at Eastern Oregon University.
Mitchell, who led the NWAC in rebounding (12.1) and was second on the team in scoring (17.7), was named the South Region freshman of the year and made first-team all-league.
