WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team found itself in a bit of a predicament Wednesday.
A 16-6 run by Southwestern Oregon had put the Riverhawks in a 77-74 hole with just under seven minutes remaining. Umpqua’s star sophomore point guard Brock Gilbert — who had just been selected as the Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week — was on the end of the bench icing a rolled ankle.
That’s when sophomore Cameron Benzel had his “not on my watch” moment.
The 6-foot-7 post, with the help of freshman guards Isaac Lungren and Cody Fredrickson, took the game over, scoring nine points in a span of two minutes as the Riverhawks buried the visiting Lakers 101-88 in South Region play.
Benzel had a dunk, scored at the front of the rim off a pass from Fredrickson, converted a three-point play and was the beneficiary of a defensive goaltending call, all of which pushed Umpqua to an 83-79 lead the Riverhawks would not relinquish.
Lungren had five points and a blocked shot in the run and Fredrickson added four points as the ’Hawks capped off a 20-3 run over the four-minute span.
“In the second half, we figured out we could get inside and we could dominate, and we flat out did that,” said Benzel, who finished with 21 points and game-highs of nine rebounds and four blocked shots. “Brock had rolled his ankle, and that’s tough on us. Other people had to step up, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Lungren and Fredrickson, along with fellow freshmen Hayden Wood and Ben Perry, played lock-down defense and continuously fed the ball inside to Benzel and Akoi Yuot, and ultimately the Riverhawks’ strength in the paint was the difference.
“It was really encouraging to see the way Hayden and Cody, Isaac and Ben stepped up tonight,” Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We want these guys to attack, and when Cam is in attack mode and gets to the basket, that’s where he’s really dangerous.”
“When a guy goes down, we have guys who can step up, and that’s what we had to do tonight,” Fredrickson said. “When Brock went down, Cam is our leader on the court. We needed him to be aggressive, and when he does that we all follow him.”
Five Riverhawks scored in double figures, with Fredrickson finishing with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor with six rebounds. Lungren finished with 16 points, Yuot had 12 points and seven boards and Gilbert tallied 10 points and nine assists before his early exit.
Umpqua posted a 44-22 edge in points in the paint.
What at one moment was looking like another tough South Region loss turned into a shining moment for the Riverhawks, especially for the freshmen who stepped in and helped seal the win.
“SWOCC really pushed us,” Fredrickson said. “It was good for us to come together as a team tonight. You don’t realize how tough the South Region is until games like this happen.”
Newly minted as the No. 3-ranked team in the NWAC coaches poll, the Riverhawks (19-2, 7-1 South) tip off the second round of South Region play Saturday at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (88) — Jael Vaugh 8-26 4-7 22, Tarver Jr. 7-14 4-5 21, Mosley, 5-9 6-6 18, Bell 4-8 4-5 13, Finder 1-2 0-0 2, Keperling 0-0 0-0 0, Youngblood 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 0-2 0, Alagic 3-8 0-0 9, Richards 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 29-74 19-27 88.
UMPQUA (101) — Cameron Benzel 8-12 5-7 21, Gilbert 3-9 2-2 10, Lungren 5-12 3-3 16, Fredrickson 6-10 4-5 18, Mortensen 4-8 0-0 9, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Quinton 3-4 2-2 9, Campbell 0-2, Love 0-0 0-0 Wood 1-4 1-2 3, Yuot 5-9 0-2 12, Hubbard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 17-23 101.
Halftime — UCC 51-43. 3-Point Goals — SWOCC 11-29 (Tarver Jr. 3-6, Vaugh 2-8, Mosley 2-5, Bell 1-2, Moore 0-1, Alagic 3-7), UCC 12-23 (Lungren 3-5, Gilbert 2-4, Fredrickson 2-2, Benzel 0-1, Mortensen 1-4, Perry 1-1, Quinton 1-1, Wood 0-2, Yuot 2-3). Total Fouls — SWOCC 20, UCC 19. Fouled Out — Mosley. Rebounds — SWOC 38 (Bell 8), UCC 41 (Benzel 9). Assists — SWOCC 12 (Vaughn 4), UCC 18 (Gilbert 9). Turnovers — SWOCC 9, UCC 7.
