News-Review Sports Editor
No. 3
The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team stepped up at the right time, winning four playoff games en route to the Class 2A/1A title during the spring season.
The fourth-seeded Monarchs defeated No. 3 Kennedy of Mt. Angel 10-5 in nine innings in the final at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer on May 31, capping a 27-3 season.
Kennedy scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 5 and force extra innings, but UVC pushed over five runs in the top of the ninth to win its third state title in school history under coach Dave York.
First baseman CJ Gale went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Monarchs. Isaiah Heard contributed two hits and two RBIs and Aaron Buechley and Evan Buechley each knocked in two runs.
KC Pettibone got the pitching decision in relief, throwing two scoreless innings. Aaron Buechley went seven innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts.
UVC’s earlier playoff wins came over No. 20 Culver, No. 5 Reedsport and No. 1 Knappa. The Monarchs rallied from a 9-0 deficit to upset Knappa 12-10 on the road.
Umpqua Valley Christian had four players make the all-state first team: Pitcher Aaron Buechley, Gale at first base, shortstop Jacob Luther and Pettibone in the outfield. Catcher Sam Guastaferro was a second-team selection and third baseman Kolby Mahoney made the third team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.